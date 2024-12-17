Desert Mission Food Bank addresses food insecurity over the holidays amidst uptick in need

PHOENIX — A Phoenix food bank is looking for some love this holiday season after seeing a big uptick in demand throughout the year. Volunteers and staff are working to meet the increased need at Desert Mission Food Bank, which is seeing roughly double the number of clients compared to last year.

The holidays are a time for family and feasts, and for Marzia Doucet that means coming to Desert Mission Food Bank.

“The juice,” she said, looking over some of the items available. “Muffins, which I could never afford! So it's something that we can never get unless we come here.”

Taking care of an 83-year-old mother and a 20-year-old daughter both on Social Security, Doucet relies on the food bank to put healthy food on the table.

“My mom is older, so she needs more vitamins,” Doucet said. “And my daughter has Down syndrome, and she also has diabetes, so I have to feed her a certain diet.”

This busy holiday season, Desert Mission Food Bank is seeing a dramatic increase in need for Phoenix residents like Doucet. With roughly 300 clients a day, by mid-November of this year, the non-profit that operates under HonorHealth had served almost 40% more households than it did during the same time frame last year.

“Since June of this year, we have served over 5000 people a month, and that's just been unheard of!” Mike Morgan, Desert Mission Food Bank Operations Director, said.

Yet five days a week, volunteers and staff are stepping up.

“The fact that we're meeting the need means a lot,” Morgan said.

They are getting food into local households thanks to community partnerships, in particular, a program called Grocery Rescue. Along with St. Mary’s Food Bank, Desert Mission sends four drivers to 75 grocery stores across the Valley to pick up items for the food banks.

“Five days a week, and whatever those stores donate to us, we turn around within 24 to 36 hours, and out the front door it goes,” Morgan said.

Morgan says the food bank is considering expanding its hours over the summer, but right now they’re accepting donations from the community, much needed over the holidays.

Items that turn into healthy meals for families, like Doucet’s, who rely on these fresh products not only at the holidays but year-round.

“I'm really thankful for the bottom of my heart when they give,” Doucet said.

For those who wish to make a donation, some of the most needed items include heart-healthy foods that are low in sodium and fat:

Pasta

Cereal

Canned veggies (low sodium encouraged)

Juice (100% juice encouraged)

Chicken and tuna in water

Canned beans

Dry beans

Peanut butter

Bottled water

Other items of greatest need include:



Paper products, such as toilet paper and paper towels Hygiene products Baby formula (orange or blue Similac for ages 12 months and younger)



Desert Mission Food Bank is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. You can find more details on the Desert Mission Food Bank website.