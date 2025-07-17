Valley cities top national rankings for renters, East Valley communities lead the pack

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A pair of studies released in recent weeks found Valley cities to be some of the best places in the nation for renters.

Scottsdale, Chandler and Gilbert took the Nos. 2, 3 and 4 spots on a list from WalletHub of the Best & Worst Places to Rent in America, with Peoria coming in at No. 8. A number of other Valley cities also made that list, which focuses specifically on where renters get the most bang for their buck.

And in the separate Best Places for Renters to Live in 2025 by RentCafé — an annually released analysis that goes beyond money considerations and also weighs in factors related to local economies and quality of life — Gilbert and Scottsdale ranked Nos. 12 and 15, respectively. For the Western region, they were Nos. 1 and 3, respectively.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.