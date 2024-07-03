DATA: ABC15 digs into eviction numbers, trends in the Valley

PHOENIX — ABC15 is keeping track of the number of evictions each month in the Valley.

In June, officials recorded 7,247 evictions, marking the second-highest number of evictions so far this year.

It also marks the seasonal increase in evictions normally seen when we transition from spring to summer months.

