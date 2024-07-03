DATA: ABC15 digs into eviction numbers, trends in the Valley
ABC15's Garrett Archer goes inside the numbers
Prev
Next
ABC15 is keeping track of the number of evictions each month in the Valley. In June, officials recorded 7,247 evictions, marking the second-highest number of evictions so far this year. It also marks the seasonal increase in evictions normally seen when we transition from spring to summer months.
Posted at 5:08 PM, Jul 02, 2024
PHOENIX — ABC15 is keeping track of the number of evictions each month in the Valley.
In June, officials recorded 7,247 evictions, marking the second-highest number of evictions so far this year.
It also marks the seasonal increase in evictions normally seen when we transition from spring to summer months.
RELATED: LIST: Valley apartment complexes with the highest number of evictions in 2024
ABC15 data expert Garrett Archer dives deeper into the numbers and the trends we are seeing in the Valley in the video player above.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.