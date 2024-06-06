LIST: Valley apartment complexes with the highest number of evictions in 24'

PHOENIX — Valley eviction filings were on the rise last month hitting 7,101, according to data from the Maricopa County Justice Courts.

An almost 5% increase from April and a 2% year-over-year rise. While the rising eviction filings were the highest number for any May going back to 2000, it does not crack the top 10 as filing typically picks up in the summer months.

One hundred apartment complexes with the most eviction filings make up about 12% of all filings from January to May. The median number of filings from these larger complexes is thirty. Some apartment buildings file evictions at a much higher rate.

Here are the top six filers for 2024:

Carlyle at South Mountain (5151 E Guadalupe Rd., Phoenix): 102 Motif Apartments (2529 W Cactus Rd., Phoenix): 93 The Cove Apartments (2545 N 83RD Ave, Phoenix): 87 Rise Lakeside (11459 N 28th Dr., Phoenix): 71 Villas at Camelback Crossing (5150 N 99th Ave., Glendale): 67 Tides on 71st (7007 W Indian School Rd., Phoenix, AZ): 65

Maricopa County is divided into 26 different Justice of the Peace precincts that handle eviction filings. Three of the top five courts with the greatest number of filings are in the West Valley between Moon Valley and Maryvale. The two remaining justice courts in the top five are in Ahwatukee and the Arcadia/Biltmore areas of the East Valley.