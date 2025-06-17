Crews searching Glendale canal after a man fishing fell into water

GLENDALE, AZ — Emergency crews are searching a canal for a man who was fishing and fell into the water.

At around noon Tuesday, Glendale Fire crews were called to a canal near 51st Avenue and Cactus Road for a water rescue.

Officials say a man was fishing in the canal when he fell in. He reportedly went under the water and did not resurface.

Family members tried to help him, but were unable to reach him due to the high water level.

The Salt River Project (SRP) is working to lower water levels to help with the search.

The Phoenix Police Department Dive Team, Glendale and Phoenix Fire Departments, and Glendale Public Safety Drones, which are surveying the canal from above, are all working together in the search.