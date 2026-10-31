Crews respond to multiple swift-water incidents in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Multiple swift-water incidents are happening throughout Scottsdale, according to the Scottsdale Fire Department.

At Hayden Road and McCormick Parkway, crews safely walked one person out of a vehicle and working to help occupants from a second car.

Additional unites are working to help drivers near the Terravite area for another incident.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story with the latest information.