Creating a path to success for young people aging out of foster care

MESA, AZ — A groundbreaking new program in Arizona is giving young people who are aging out of foster care a fighting chance at building a bright future.

It's called HopeTech. Launched by the East Valley Institute of Technology (EVIT), it combines affordable housing with support services that teach kids who have grown up in foster care everyday skills to last a lifetime. The goal is to help young adults who have aged out of the foster care system navigate what can be a difficult transition into adulthood.

Dr. Chad Wilson, superintendent of EVIT, sat down with ABC15's Kaley O'Kelley to talk about the program that's the first of its kind for our state.

“The idea of giving them a safe place to live, a safe place that they can go to bed at night and know that they're going to be safe but also marry that to the CTE programming that we offer. We believe that there's a real possibility to change the trajectory of their life,” Dr. Wilson explained.

The program, which offers a 64-bed residence hall within walking distance of the EVIT campus, provides more than just a roof over their heads. Students also have access to life skills training, financial guidance, and emotional support.

All of this was made possible partially thanks to $150,000 in funding from the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.

Officials hope this will serve as a model for similar initiatives at career and technical education schools nationwide.

For students like 18-year-old Anthony Evans, the HopeTech program is life-changing.

After years in the foster system, Anthony is currently enrolled in EVIT’s Electrical and Power Transmission program.

He tells ABC15 that he now has a clear vision for his future.

“I want to be working at an electrical company. Eventually, I do want to like, have my own sort of like electrical business," said Evans.

"What would your life be like without HopeTech?" asked O'Kelley.

"I feel like it would be more difficult without here because it's like, finding like a place to stay and get your life right. It's a bit hard for foster kids because I feel like a lot of them don't have support they can go to," Evans answered.

To learn more about HopeTech visit the EVIT website.