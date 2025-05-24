Watch Now
Could Maricopa County end federal oversight of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office?

Board of Supervisors Chair Tom Galvin says it's time to revisit federal oversight over MCSO
Could Maricopa County try to end the federal oversight of MCSO amid continuing costs?
PHOENIX — Could Maricopa County end federal oversight of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office?

Maricopa County's upcoming budget has $34 million set aside for costs related to the longtime settlement of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's racial-profiling case. That brings the total spent to $352 million.

Board of Supervisors Chair Tom Galvin says it's time to revisit federal oversight over MCSO, and the county attorney says she would support that effort.

But longtime critics of the sheriff's office note that MCSO is still not 100% compliant with the terms of the settlement.

