Conductor making history at Phoenix Symphony

PHOENIX — The dream of Lina Gonzalez-Granados, which began with the influence of her family and her home country of Colombia, has taken her around the world and is now bringing her to the Valley.

"My dream has always been the same: to make music," Granados stated.

This weekend will mark a first in the Phoenix Symphony's 78-year history, with Granados being the first Hispanic woman to conduct the season opener, titled "The Planets."

She said it’s an honor and hopes that it opens doors for other Latinas.

"It's a responsibility because if I do it well, there will be more Latinas who can come, you know," Granados told ABC 15. "I never take it lightly. I approach it with respect."

She still feels a bit nervous when she's on stage, but when she channels what's on the score sheet, the nerves fade away, and her focus shifts to the musicians she's directing.

"Even though it feels very glamorous to be the only one whom people are watching, you're just one person serving a bigger role and a bigger purpose, which is to make everyone play together at the same time and beautifully," she stated.

She'll be guest conducting on October 4th, 5th, and 6th at the Phoenix Symphony, but she is currently the Resident Conductor at the LA Opera.