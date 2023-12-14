Combs High School honors Jamiere Jenkins, second student lost to gun violence

SAN TAN VALLEY — On Wednesday, Combs High School honored the life of 17-year-old Jamiere Jenkins, who was shot and killed late last month.

“He was a once in a lifetime person to me,” said Jenkins' friend, Jesse Castaneda.

Many describe the teen as driven and confident. They said they won't forget his impactful smile.

“The way he impacted my whole family, and carved his role into my family will never be forgotten,” said Castaneda.

Friends spoke out publicly for the first time at Wednesday’s event held on the school’s football field.

“Saying goodbye so early in life is something I never imagined,” said Johnathon Byaus.

Late last month, the teen was at a park in the Cambria neighborhood of San Tan Valley when he was shot and killed.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office quickly made an arrest hours later. The suspect taken into custody was also 17 years old.

ABC15 was told Jenkins was very involved in school.

Classmates said he played football and was part of student organizations. Some talked about Jenkins creating his own clothing line.

Teammates and coaches also stood up to share memories of their time with Jenkins.

“Jamiere was a high-character young man who was generous, gracious, respectful, and loyal,” said Coach Lynox Byaus.

“I’ll forever love him deep in my heart for more than just a teammate on the football team,” said teammate Nathan Alvarez.

Many of the speakers shared their stories through tears with Jenkins' jersey right beside them.

The scoreboard at the football field displayed Jenkins' jersey number, 10.

“The contagiousness, excitement, eagerness, and happiness that you brought to life made my high school memories truly unforgettable,” said Byaus.

Family in attendance were surrounded by support and accepted hugs from many.

“Jamiere you may be gone from our sight, but you will never be gone from our hearts,” said Patricia Gerguson, a teacher at the school.

ABC15 reached out to the Pinal County Attorney's Office to ask questions about the next steps in the case, but the office didn't have any updates at this time.

The vigil for Jenkins was the second the school has held within a month and a half.

RELATED: Combs High School community mourns loss of two students

Preston Lord, who was assaulted at a Halloween party in Queen Creek and later died, was also a classmate.

