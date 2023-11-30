Combs High School community mourns loss of two students

SAN TAN VALLEY — The Combs High School community is mourning the loss of two teens killed in separate incidents weeks apart.

16-year-old Preston Lord was assaulted at a Halloween Party in Queen Creek and later died.

17-year-old Jamiere Jenkins was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Cambria neighborhood in San Tan Valley.

The East Valley community, with candles in hand, walked for the second night in a row for Preston and his family

“Preston's mom is like a family member to us,” said Leah Gumm, one of the organizers.

She said it’s been a month and the community wanted to make sure Preston’s mom knew they were thinking of her and the family.

Other parents like Joanna Stevens were at the event and understand what it feels like to lose a child.

“When you lose a child, it’s so important to have that support,” said Stevens. “Something like this for the family is so incredibly meaningful.”

Hours before the walk Wednesday night, Queen Creek Police released an update in Preston’s case.

The department previously said they had identified multiple persons of interest, but as of Wednesday afternoon still no arrests.

“It’s been a month since our family got a call that would change our lives forever,” said Melissa Lord, addressing the crowd at the first walk of the week.

The teen's aunt spoke through tears and said they all want answers.

“But more than anything we don't just want an arrest,” said Melissa. “We want a conviction.”

That message echoed in the police department's statement Wednesday.

ABC15 was told hundreds of interviews have been conducted and nearly 50 search warrants have been served.

"While the police department needs probable cause for an arrest, successful prosecution requires proof beyond a reasonable doubt,” said Chief Randy Brice in the statement.

Chief Brice also called the investigation "extensive" and "intricate".

About 10 minutes from Wednesday’s community walk, is a growing memorial for 17-year-old Jamiere Jenkins.

Jenkins' mom shared two pictures of her son with ABC15. The suspect in his case, also 17-year-old, is already in custody.

Teammates and friends stopped by to leave flowers and balloons. They described the teen as loyal, goofy, and a leader on the football field.

With two recent violent deaths, community members are calling on parents to step in.

“What I want to see is parents more involved in their kids’ lives, and to know what they are doing,” said Gumm.

“The family starts at home and the behavior starts at home,” said Stevens.

Parents who brought their kids by the memorial for Jenkins told ABC15 both losses have hit their community and kids hard.