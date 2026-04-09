Chris Dobson likely to be named SRP president, unofficial election results show

The unofficial results of the Salt River Project election were announced on Wednesday evening.

Tuesday's election drew national attention and a surge of early voting as Arizonans face rising electric bills.

Five days before election day, more than 22,000 votes were cast, according to SRP data cited by the Associated Press.

In comparison, about 7,500 ballots were turned in during the last two elections.

Unofficial results for winners of President, Vice President and board seats on the District:



President: Chris Dobson

Vice President: Barry Paceley

District 2: Paul Rovey (incumbent)

District 4: Lupe Conchas

District 6: Ken Clark

District 8: Melissa Harlan

District 10: Mark Pace (incumbent)

District At-large Seats:



District 12: Krista H. O’Brien (incumbent)

District 14: Kathy L. Mohr-Almeida (incumbent)

Unofficial results for winners of council seats on the District:



District 2: Jerry E. Geiger, T. Suzanne Naylor, Bill Sheely (incumbents)

District 4: M. Brandon Brooks, Ian Rakow, Michael G. Rakow (incumbents)

District 6: Allison Gullick, Sara Travise, John Travise

District 8: Regina Gutierrez, Nicole Brown, Randy J. Miller

District 10: Dave B. Lamoreaux, Eric M. Pedersen, William "Billy" P. Schrader III (incumbents)

SRP says official results from the election will be announced at the SRP Board's next meeting on April 13, following a canvass.

According to SRP, "SRP Board members establish policy, approve annual budgets, and set prices and fees. SRP Council members amend and enact bylaws, make appointments to fill vacancies on the SRP Boards and Councils, and approve revenue bonds issued by the District."