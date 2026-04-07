Salt River Project election gaining surprising attention as voters go to polls Tuesday

TEMPE, AZ — An often-overlooked election for control over the Salt River Project is happening Tuesday, drawing national attention and a surge of early voting as Arizonans face rising electric bills.

Five days before election day, more than 22,000 votes were cast, according to SRP data cited by the Associated Press.

In comparison, about 7,500 ballots were turned in during the last two elections.

National groups, from Turning Point Action and the Jane Fonda Climate PAC, are pouring attention onto the election.

Jane Fonda, Turning Point USA spotlight little-known SRP election

While these groups have been vocal in getting the word out about the consequences of this election, landowners have also been paying closer attention lately to rising prices driven in part by the energy demands of new data centers and semiconductor factories.

SRP has said it plans to double its power capacity over the next decade.

On Tuesday, Arizona voters will decide who controls one of the country's largest public utilities and sets utility rates. Voting eligibility requires owning land within the SRP voting area.

The voting center is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 1500 N. Mill Ave., Tempe, AZ 85288.

There are also ballot drop-offs in Mesa and Tolleson. Voters can check their eligibility on SRP's website and view the election fact sheet.

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