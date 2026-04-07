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Multiple injured after crashes along Loop 303 near El Mirage Road

The crashes happened in the same area on Tuesday morning
Workers were rescued from a lifted bucket after their construction vehicle was struck by another vehicle along Loop 303 early Tuesday morning.
Workers rescued from bucket truck after crash along Loop 303
Loop 303 El Mirage crash
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PEORIA, AZ — Arizona Department of Public Safety officials are investigating multiple crashes in the area of Loop 303 and El Mirage Road on Tuesday morning.

The first crash occurred around 5 a.m. and involved three vehicles, including a construction vehicle with a lifted bucket.

Two workers were trapped in the lifted bucket and had to be rescued, but they were not hurt, DPS says.

One minor injury was reported, ABC15 crews learned at the scene.

Loop 303 Happy Valley crash

The second crash occurred just before 6 a.m. in the traffic backup from the first crash along Loop 303 near El Mirage Road.

DPS says this collision also involved multiple vehicles, and injuries were reported.

The extent of those injuries has not yet been determined.

Loop 303 El Mirage crash

The investigations are ongoing, and drivers should expect delays in the area.

Check current traffic conditions here.

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