Multiple injured after crashes along Loop 303 near El Mirage Road

PEORIA, AZ — Arizona Department of Public Safety officials are investigating multiple crashes in the area of Loop 303 and El Mirage Road on Tuesday morning.

The first crash occurred around 5 a.m. and involved three vehicles, including a construction vehicle with a lifted bucket.

Two workers were trapped in the lifted bucket and had to be rescued, but they were not hurt, DPS says.

One minor injury was reported, ABC15 crews learned at the scene.

ADOT

The second crash occurred just before 6 a.m. in the traffic backup from the first crash along Loop 303 near El Mirage Road.

DPS says this collision also involved multiple vehicles, and injuries were reported.

The extent of those injuries has not yet been determined.

ADOT

The investigations are ongoing, and drivers should expect delays in the area.

Check current traffic conditions here.