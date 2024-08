PHOENIX, AZ — A child is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool in Phoenix.

Crews were called to a home near 99th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road just after 7 p.m. Friday.

There, they found family members performing CPR on a child, who firefighters estimate to be six years old.

The child was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, Phoenix Fire Department officials say.

This is the 67th water-related incident involving a child in the Valley this year.