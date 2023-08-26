Cesar Chavez community honors football player and cheerleader at first game

PHOENIX — The Cesar Chavez High School community came together to honor their classmates, teammates, and friends at the first football game since the deaths of 15-year-old Christopher Hampton and 17-year-old Desiree Rivas.

The two teens were killed in separate incidents months apart. Rivas was a part of the cheerleading squad and Hampton played for the football team.

“It was a big loss to them,” said James Stokes. “It was a big change to them.”

The football team is still processing Hampton’s loss.

The teen drowned at Show Low Lake last month while away at the school's football camp.

“I mean they are still fighting back and still feeling that, but they think the best way to get over it is just to come back and play as hard as they can for him throughout this whole season,” said Stokes.

The team, including Stokes' son, is also dealing with coaching changes.

All the coaches on that trip were placed on leave, just weeks before the season as an internal investigation into the incident continues.

“It has been a transition for all of us, and yeah it has been a big step,” said Stokes. “But they all just want to play football and get better.”

The team took the field Friday with Hampton’s number on the backs of their helmets, running between balloons placed between the field and the locker room.

“As we remember Chris let us cherish the memories, we have of him and the impact he made on our lives,” said the announcer at the game.

A moment of silence was held before kickoff for Hampton.

Parents and even friends told ABC15, so many have been impacted by the loss.

“Even I, I got to coach him and I think about it every day between practice and miss that smiling face that he had,” said Stokes.

“The type of person, and player, friend, brother Chris was it just helps knowing we are keeping his name alive,” said Laylah Wilson.

The high school and community is also missing Desiree Rivas.

The 17-year-old cheerleader was shot and killed leaving a party in May.

Wilson wore a shirt for Rivas who she described as a sister.

“It’s just been difficult,” said Wilson. “We miss her obviously. I had to wear it to the first game, but she’s definitely missed.”

Wilson and others remember both the teens from the sidelines and the field.

“I was close to both of them, and I miss and I love both of them,” said Wilson.

Cesar Chavez lost their first game to Chandler, but the two teams came together to pray after.

One Chandler player said he hopes they can be a support for the team as they push forward.