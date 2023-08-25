Cesar Chavez principal returns to work, investigation into student drowning remains ongoing

PHOENIX — Cesar Chavez Principal Robert Grant has returned to work at the school as the Phoenix Union High School District continues an internal investigation into the death of student-athlete Christopher Hampton.

Hampton, 15 years old, drowned last month after a football camp in Show Low.

The school's athletic director and all football coaches who were on the trip remain on leave.

Many parents and students spoke out in support of Principal Grant while he was on leave, saying that his presence on campus would help bring back stability after Hampton's death.

The district sent ABC15 an email Thursday night stating that Grant returned to work on Wednesday, while all other staff members previously reported to be on leave would stay on leave for now.

"All staff previously reported by your station are still on paid administrative leave, as the investigation is still ongoing," the district stated. "We continue to follow District protocols and procedures for internal investigations. We thank our staff, students, and families for their patience, support, and partnership as we work to provide closure to this investigation."

Video in the player below includes previous reporting on Hampton's death.