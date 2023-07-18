Teen missing after football camp at Show Low Lake, officials say

SHOW LOW, AZ — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old boy went missing at Show Low Lake on Monday.

Dispatchers were made aware of the missing teen around 8 p.m. Searches by ground, air and boat were conducted but officials made no discovery of the boy.

Searches began again Tuesday morning, but so far the boy, identified as Christopher Hampton of Phoenix, has not been located.

He is described as 5’10” to 6’, between 150-170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gym shorts and athletic shoes.

ABC15 has confirmed the boy is a student of Cesar Chavez High School. Phoenix Union High School District says the teen was at the lake during a football camp in the area.

The team reportedly visited the lake after the camp ended.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NCSO at 928-524-4050.