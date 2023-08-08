Cesar Chavez High School students return to school without classmate, key leadership on leave

LAVEEN, AZ — It was an emotional first day of school at Cesar Chavez High School on Monday. Students and staff returned to class without classmate, Christopher Hampton.

The 15-year-old drowned last month after a football camp in Show Low.

"It was bittersweet of course he had to get up and go," said Crystal Sosa. "It's his senior year his first day."

Sosa's son is one of more than 2,700 students who made their way to the first day of class Monday at CCHS.

Her son was wrestling teammates with 15-year-old Hampton.

"I could tell that he had some reservations about his principal not being there," said Sosa.

The school year started as an investigation is underway and key leadership at the school remains on administrative leave.

"I think that's the biggest struggle right now is doing what's best for our kids because we've had so much loss," said Sosa.

The principal, Robert Grant, and the school's Athletic Director both were placed on leave following Hampton's tragic death at Show Low Lake.

"They really want to do it for Chris," said Sosa about the football team. "They want to put those helmets and pads on and do it for Chris."

Players on the field began to prepare for their first game on August 25, but all the coaches who went on that football trip are also on leave.

That list includes its head coach.

During a meeting back in July, William 'Ducy' Burwell, Jr., was announced as a candidate for the Head Varsity Football Coach at the school.

ABC15 reached out to the Phoenix Union High School District about their investigation on Monday, but were told they had "no updates on the investigation or the status of those currently on leave."

"He is a pillar in our community," said Sosa at the most recent PXU Governing Board meeting. "He's a pillar at the school."

Parents going to that meeting calling for the return of Principal Grant.

"I'm hoping you will listen to the community today and bring stability back to Cesar Chavez High School," said CCHS parent Nikki Black.

Sosa even began a petition that now has hundreds of signatures.

"I felt discouraged because everything is so tight-lipped there," said Sosa following the meeting. "We can't get any updates."

Parents are now left hoping for answers about what's next at the school, and also waiting for details from the Navajo County Sheriff's investigation into Hampton's death.

A few days after the teen died, his family told ABC15 they want answers.

"If this was your son, wouldn't you want to know what happened?" said Hampton's sister Lanisha Smith. "If this was your family member wouldn't you want to know?"

ABC15 also reached out to the sheriff's office on Monday for an update, but officials say they have nothing new to release.