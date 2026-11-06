Case of New World screwworm identified in Graham County dog

The Arizona Department of Agriculture announced Friday one additional case of New World screwworm in a dog.

The case was reported near Thatcher in Graham County. The department said the dog is domesticated and has no known history of travel.

The news comes on the heels of two cases of screwworm being identified in a horse and a ram Wednesday.

The first Arizona case of New World screwworm was recorded in a dog in Cochise County.

New World screwworm is a serious pest that impacts livestock, pets, wildlife and, less commonly, people, the USDA says.

Officials are asking animal owners to check their animals daily for:



Draining or enlarging wounds

Maggots or egg masses in wounds

Signs of discomfort or irritability

Lesions around body openings, including the ears, nose, genital area, and umbilicus

State officials ask animal owners to contact the AZDA if they notice wounds consistent with NWS via email at diseasereporting@azda.gov or by calling 602-542-4293 (8 a.m.-5 p.m., M-F).

