Calls to 811 lead to decrease in utility line damages, Southwest Gas says

PHOENIX — Southwest Gas is reminding the public to call 811 before starting any digging project to ensure natural gas lines are properly marked and avoid potential damage.

August 11, known as 811 Day, serves as a national awareness event highlighting underground utility safety. Homeowners and contractors can have local utility companies mark buried lines for free by contacting 811 or visiting call811.com two days before digging.

Data shows that calls to 811 increased by nearly 10% in 2024, contributing to a 15% decrease in underground line damage compared to 2023.

Despite this improvement, more than a quarter of all incidents involving Southwest Gas' natural gas lines still resulted from digging without making a prior 811 request.

"Whether you're breaking ground on a major construction project or tackling a weekend gardening task, contacting 811 is an essential first step. It's quick, free, and required by law," Southwest Gas said in a media release.

Improper excavation remains a leading cause of utility damage, which can result in service disruptions, costly repairs, and safety hazards.

Once lines have been marked, Southwest Gas recommends several safety measures: hand dig within two feet of location marks, use rounded or blunt-edge shovels rather than sharp tools, employ a gentle prying motion when approaching line markings, and pay attention to changes in digging conditions.

Southwest Gas offers free damage prevention training for contractors, landscapers, plumbers, and do-it-yourselfers across its service territory. These sessions cover state-specific excavation laws, how to request line markings, safe digging practices, and emergency procedures.

Anyone who suspects damage to a natural gas line or detects signs of a leak should evacuate immediately and call 911 and Southwest Gas at 877-860-6020. Warning signs include a sulfur-like odor similar to rotten eggs, unusual hissing sounds, or visual indicators like blowing dirt, bubbling water, or discolored vegetation near pipeline markers.

