Buying smart gadgets for your kids? 5 things parents need to know

As Christmas quickly approaches, smartphones, gaming consoles, and other internet-connected gadgets are topping wish lists for kids, but parents should carefully consider potential risks before making a purchase.

Sarah Grado is the Chief Programs Officer at the Arizona-based nonprofit notMYkid.

She tells me that introducing tech at an early age can impact young minds in a negative way.

“We often see parents want to buy devices, specifically ones that have the internet, for kids that are really young,” Grado explained. "Something that we advocate for at notMYkid is to wait as long as possible before buying your kid a device."

Grado also highlights the harmful effects of digital algorithms and endless scrolling behaviors, saying this can affect the mental health of a young person and lead to addictive behaviors.

But she wants people to know there are guardrails available that can help parents monitor what their kids are doing.

"We do encourage parents to look into parental controls, whether it's just on the device, through the carrier, through companies like Bark, you know, to make sure that we're monitoring and that we're limiting their screen time," said Grado.

She also recommends enabling location services, telling ABC15 that smartphone apps like Life360 can give parents peace of mind and the ability to track their child’s location.

Another good tip is creating some rules for using phones by establishing a "no phone space" in the car. This can also encourage meaningful conversations.

“We talk about the power of car rides all the time, and how we do encourage parents to use that time, because, number one, the kids are stuck with you. They can't go anywhere. And then, when you're sitting side by side, there's actually something about the teenage brain where they prefer side-by-side conversation, where they don't have to look at somebody in the face. So, they actually open up more," Grado explained.

Even with safeguards in place, she says online predators are a significant concern, revealing a disturbing rise in sextortion schemes targeting boys.

"That is something that we are seeing increasing, is boys finding them in a situation where they sent a picture and they thought it was to a girl, but it was actually to a predator, and then that predator is using it to exploit them for money or anything. And so that's where we really need to raise education with parents and teens," said Grado.

By prioritizing open communication, she says parents can fight these threats.

"It's also important to let them know, no matter what, we are here to help and that they can come to us," Grado added.

She also says that by setting boundaries, staying informed, and maintaining open communication, parents can help their children safely navigate through the digital world with some peace of mind.

NotMyKid offers several unique proactive parenting tools including prevention education courses, support programs for those fighting drug abuse and for those facing mental health challenges.