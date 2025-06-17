Approx 100 firefighters called to battle brush fire on North Mountain

PHOENIX — Approximately 100 firefighters are battling a brush fire on North Mountain.

At around noon Tuesday, Phoenix Fire crews were called to the mountain, near 7th Street and Peoria Avenue for a fire.

Smoke could be seen coming from the mountain.

Phoenix Fire officials say crews worked to fight the flames from two sides to cut off the flames in case they were to approach nearby residences, cell phone antennas and other critical infrastructure.

Strong winds and hot temperatures created difficult conditions for firefighters.

It's unclear at this time what started the fire.

