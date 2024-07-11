Asked and answered: You could receive a duplicate ballot - is it fraud?
ABC15 viewer Joanna had concerns about receiving two ballots in the mail for the upcoming election
ABC15 viewer Joanna had concerns about receiving two ballots in the mail for the upcoming election, so we took her concerns to the Maricopa County Recorder's Office. County Recorder Stephen Richer talked with us about what scenarios could lead to the possibility of receiving duplicate ballots and why it's not a reason to suspect fraud.
Posted at 5:44 PM, Jul 10, 2024
PHOENIX — ABC15 viewer Joanna had concerns about receiving two ballots in the mail for the upcoming election, so we took her concerns to the Maricopa County Recorder's Office.
County Recorder Stephen Richer talked with us about what scenarios could lead to the possibility of receiving duplicate ballots and why it's not a reason to suspect fraud.
