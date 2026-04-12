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Artemis II mission has key differences separating it from the space race decades ago, local author weighs in

David Ariosto explains how the mission sets the stage for future exploration at the moon and even Mars
After the successful Artemis II mission ended earlier this week, we're speaking with a local author about the mission and its importance for the future of humans and space exploration.
Local author speaks on the importance of the Artemis II mission
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PHOENIX — As the country watched Artemis II's historic splashdown on Friday, Scottsdale author and space analyst David Ariosto says so much was at stake as we ventured back to the moon after more than 50 years.

His latest book, "Open Space: From Earth to Eternity--the Global Race to Explore and Conquer the Cosmos,” was released on March 24th.

Ariosto explains why the new space race is no longer in quest of a trophy, but instead based on missions to learn more about a new water source, expand science and tech, and a chance for the U.S. to maintain leadership in increasingly crowded outer space.

Watch David Ariosto’s full take on the mission in the player above. 

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