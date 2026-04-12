Artemis II mission has key differences separating it from the space race decades ago, local author weighs in

PHOENIX — As the country watched Artemis II's historic splashdown on Friday, Scottsdale author and space analyst David Ariosto says so much was at stake as we ventured back to the moon after more than 50 years.

His latest book, "Open Space: From Earth to Eternity--the Global Race to Explore and Conquer the Cosmos,” was released on March 24th.

Ariosto explains why the new space race is no longer in quest of a trophy, but instead based on missions to learn more about a new water source, expand science and tech, and a chance for the U.S. to maintain leadership in increasingly crowded outer space.

Watch David Ariosto’s full take on the mission in the player above.