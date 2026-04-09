Arizona's first-ever "Tech Week" is in full swing!

Arizona’s first-ever Tech Week is underway, with hundreds of events happening across the Valley and around the state. Click on this link to head to the Arizona Tech Week website for a full calendar of upcoming events.

From autonomous delivery drones to free AI classes, organizers say the goal is to show Arizona is becoming a major hub for innovation and technology.

In the video player above, watch Adam Klepp’s report for a look at some of the events already underway this week, and why tech leaders say Arizona’s future economy depends on it.