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Arizona's first-ever "Tech Week" is in full swing!

Business leaders in the state say they're trying to build off of the momentum already here in semiconductor production and more to make Arizona a true U.S. and global tech hub.
Arizona’s first-ever Tech Week is underway, with hundreds of events happening across the Valley and around the state. Click on this link to head to the Arizona Tech Week website for a full calendar of upcoming events.
Arizona's first-ever "Tech Week" is in full swing!
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Arizona’s first-ever Tech Week is underway, with hundreds of events happening across the Valley and around the state. Click on this link to head to the Arizona Tech Week website for a full calendar of upcoming events.

From autonomous delivery drones to free AI classes, organizers say the goal is to show Arizona is becoming a major hub for innovation and technology.

In the video player above, watch Adam Klepp’s report for a look at some of the events already underway this week, and why tech leaders say Arizona’s future economy depends on it.

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