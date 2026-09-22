Arizona's 10 hottest zip codes for movers in 2026, and what the data reveals about buyers and renters

Despite a real estate slowdown, Arizona remains one of the most popular destinations to move to in 2026 — and 10 zip codes in particular are attracting the most new arrivals.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

In the first half of 2026, Arizona recorded 20.4 movers per 1,000 residents, keeping the state near the top nationally. Sunbelt states still strongly dominate in-migration, though Oregon and Washington also rank among the leaders.

The 10 hottest zip codes for movers

Arizona's top 10 zip codes for movers span the metro and beyond, ranked by movers per 1,000 residents:



Two types of movers, two types of zip codes

The 10 zip codes share little in common with one another — but they split evenly into two distinct categories: zip codes attracting buyers and zip codes attracting renters.

Buyer zip codes are concentrated on the metro's outskirts, stretching from Surprise to Rio Verde. In these areas:

Nearly 90% of homes are owner-occupied

The median household income is $130,000 annually

The average resident is 50 years old

The average home price is $720,000

A closer look at the data shows just how much these communities have changed. In Surprise's 85387, the population has more than doubled since 2018 — growing 110.7% to 22,442 residents. The median age there has dropped from 63 to 50, and median household income has climbed 41% to $98,757. Owner-occupancy now stands at 95%, with 92.7% of housing stock made up of single-family detached homes.

In the rural 85377, the median home value has reached $1,209,647 — the highest among all 10 zip codes — while owner-occupancy has grown to more than 90%. The neighboring 85263 shows a similar profile, with a median home value of $826,518 and owner-occupancy above 95%.

Renter zip codes tell a different story:

Fewer than 40% of dwellings are owner-occupied

The average resident is 37 years old

The median household income is $72,000

For those who are buying, homes average just under $450,000

The data behind these zip codes reflects rapid demographic and economic shifts. In central Phoenix's 85004, the population has grown 89.4% since 2018 to 12,408 residents, while median household income has more than doubled — up 106.4% to $73,750. The median age there is just 27.9. In the Sky Harbor-area 85034, median household income has surged 132% since 2018 to $63,559, the largest income gain among all 10 zip codes, though the area remains among the most affordable, with a median home value of $284,214.

Arizona City's 85123 stands out as the only zip code outside the Phoenix metro to make the list. Its median home value of $246,978 is the lowest among the 10, and its population has declined 15.6% since 2018 — yet it still draws 37.1 movers per 1,000 residents, suggesting affordability remains a powerful pull even in shrinking communities.

Five of Arizona's hottest zip codes are drawing movers looking to buy, and five are drawing those looking to rent.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.