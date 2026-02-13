Arizona taxpayers may be forced to refile their state taxes

PHOENIX — Arizona taxpayers may be left in limbo this tax season after Gov. Hobbs vetoed a tax bill.

Current state tax forms instruct Arizonans to take tax breaks passed by Congress last year.

That's a problem because those tax law changes don't apply to Arizona's tax code.

The Republican-led legislature passed a bill this week to align with what's on the federal tax forms.

But Hobbs vetoed it, saying she wants lawmakers to instead pass legislation with just some of the tax cuts and negotiate the rest during state budget talks.

This means early filers may end up having to re-file their state returns a second time and pay extra taxes.