Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Arizona taxpayers may be forced to refile their state taxes

Early filers may end up having to re-file their state returns a second time and pay extra taxes
It’s tax season, but there’s a problem: Arizona’s state tax forms have provisions that aren’t in state law. Without a fix, one third of taxpayers could have to file amended returns.
30% of Arizona taxpayers could have to refile state taxes if Legislature doesn't pass fix
Tax Season
Posted

PHOENIX — Arizona taxpayers may be left in limbo this tax season after Gov. Hobbs vetoed a tax bill.

Current state tax forms instruct Arizonans to take tax breaks passed by Congress last year.

That's a problem because those tax law changes don't apply to Arizona's tax code.

RELATED: 30% of Arizona taxpayers could have to refile state taxes if Legislature doesn't pass fix

The Republican-led legislature passed a bill this week to align with what's on the federal tax forms.

But Hobbs vetoed it, saying she wants lawmakers to instead pass legislation with just some of the tax cuts and negotiate the rest during state budget talks.

This means early filers may end up having to re-file their state returns a second time and pay extra taxes.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen