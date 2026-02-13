Press Coffee to open another location on East Camelback Road

PHOENIX — Press Coffee, a local specialty coffee roaster, is growing its presence in the Valley by adding another location in Phoenix’s Camelback Corridor.

The new store, which will be Press’ 20th, will be in a 2,029-square-foot space at 3133 E. Camelback Road on the ground floor of the office complex on the southwest corner of Camelback Road and 32nd Street. It is expected to open this spring, but an exact opening date has not been announced.

“As Press Coffee continues to grow, we’re intentional about choosing locations where our cafés can become a part of the daily rhythm of the community,” Jason Kyle, the roaster’s co-founder, said in a statement. “This new shop allows us to create a friendly gathering spot to serve guests who live and work in the heart of the corridor.”

This new location will be just over a mile east of the very popular Press location at 24th Street and Camelback, which has become a meet-up destination for many of the Valley’s business and political leaders.

