Garmin expands aviation testing in Arizona with new Mesa facility

MESA, AZ — Garmin, a multinational technology company, has acquired a hangar and office complex at the Mesa Gateway Airport as the company expands its aviation division in Arizona.

Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) announced this week that it will use the two adjacent hangars – totaling around 75,000 square feet – to expand the company's capacity for its aircraft certification and flight test organizations.

“The capabilities this location will provide are instrumental in extending aircraft airworthiness approvals and market coverage for our product lines,” Phil Straub, Garmin’s executive vice president and managing director of aviation, said in a statement. “This expansion represents Garmin's continued investment in infrastructure that supports growth and innovation in our aviation business segment."

The company's aviation division creates a variety of technologies for all different sizes and varieties of aircraft.

Read more from the Business Journal.