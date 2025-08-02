Arizona Chef’s Week gives Valley restaurants a summer sizzle

PHOENIX — When temperatures climb in Arizona, business often cools down, especially for restaurants. Now, a new event is aiming to turn up the heat on summer dining.

The first-ever Arizona Chef’s Week is underway, featuring unique menus from some of the Valley’s top culinary talent.

At Phoenix City Grille, a long-time neighborhood favorite near 16th Street and Bethany Home Road, owner Dennis Shaw says the summer slowdown is nothing new.

“It’s hot! A lot of people go on vacation, a lot of people leave town,” Shaw said.

Opened in 1997, the restaurant is known not only for its upscale comfort food but also for its history, including a booth fondly called “The Governor’s Corner,” where former Arizona Governor Rose Mofford was a regular.

This week, though, the focus is on the chefs in the kitchen.

Corey Azure, who has been the executive chef at Phoenix City Grille for 20 years, is offering a special three-course menu just for Arizona Chef’s Week.

“I think it’s a good chance for customers to get outside their normal menu and see what these chefs do,” Azure said.

One highlight: a pistachio-crusted chicken with a honey purée. Shaw says reservations are already up, bringing a welcome summer boost.

“Our reservations are up so it’s a big kick for the restaurant industry, it stays in the community and that’s what’s important,” he said.

Arizona Chef’s Week runs through August 10, you can see a full list of participating restaurants here.