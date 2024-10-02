Watch Now
Aris Fondation's dozens of volunteers feed hundreds of homeless each week

The Aris Foundation gathers each Tuesday night at the Mountain Park Health Center Tempe Clinic parking lot with about 70 volunteers to feed and clothe almost 200 unhoused people, helping some enter detox and eventually get off the street. More volunteers and donations are still needed!
