Aris Fondation's dozens of volunteers feed hundreds of homeless each week
Prev
Next
The Aris Foundation gathers each Tuesday night at the Mountain Park Health Center Tempe Clinic parking lot with about 70 volunteers to feed and clothe almost 200 unhoused people, helping some enter detox and eventually get off the street. More volunteers and donations are still needed!
Posted
The Aris Foundation gathers each Tuesday night at the Mountain Park Health Center Tempe Clinic parking lot with about 70 volunteers to feed and clothe almost 200 unhoused people, helping some enter detox and eventually get off the street.
More volunteers and donations are still needed!
You can watch the full ABC15 story in the video player above.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.