Are you a millionaire? Big winning Powerball ticket sold at Phoenix QuikTrip

PHOENIX — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in the Valley is a new millionaire!

The winning ticket was sold at the QuikTrip on 7th Street between Northern and Dunlap avenues in Phoenix, according to Arizona Lottery officials.

That winner has about 6 months to come in and claim their prize.

Lottery officials also announced that the last million dollar win in the state was recently claimed - by 19 people!

That ticket was sold at the Circle K near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road for the April 6 drawing.

Officials say the group of 19 came in earlier this week to claim their shares of the prize, which came out to about $52,600 each before taxes.

For a list of all of the large prizes currently unclaimed by the Arizona Lottery, click here.