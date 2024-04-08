Check your tickets! Powerball ticket worth $1M sold in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Do you have a winning ticket? Arizona Lottery says someone won $1 million in a Powerball drawing over the weekend!

A ticket sold at Circle K near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road reportedly won $1 million in the Saturday, April 6, drawing.

The winning numbers were: 22, 27, 44, 52, 69, and Powerball 9.

Six other Powerball players won at least $50,000 each with tickets purchased around the Valley and state. Two of those tickets also had PowerPlay, boosting the winnings to $150,000.

Those six tickets were sold at the following locations:

