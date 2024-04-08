Check your tickets! Powerball ticket worth $1M sold in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Do you have a winning ticket? Arizona Lottery says someone won $1 million in a Powerball drawing over the weekend!
A ticket sold at Circle K near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road reportedly won $1 million in the Saturday, April 6, drawing.
The winning numbers were: 22, 27, 44, 52, 69, and Powerball 9.
Six other Powerball players won at least $50,000 each with tickets purchased around the Valley and state. Two of those tickets also had PowerPlay, boosting the winnings to $150,000.
Those six tickets were sold at the following locations:
- Circle K 3383, 7620 S Power Rd, Gilbert
- Walmart 2777, 13770 W Bell Rd, Surprise
- Gas-N-Grub, 4518 Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman
- Arco AM/PM Prescott, 286 Walker Rd, Prescott
- Safeway 1511, 14175 W Indian School, Goodyear - WITH POWERPLAY = $150,000
- Walmart 3861, 5290 Power Rd, South Gilbert - WITH POWERPLAY = $150,000