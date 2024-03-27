Winning lottery ticket worth nearly $4 million sold in Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Congratulations are in order... to whoever won nearly $4 million in Queen Creek!

The Arizona Lottery announced a winning Triple Twist Jackpot ticket worth a total of $3,796,773.

The winning ticket was from the Tuesday drawing. The ticket was sold at Frys Marketplace located at 25105 South Ellsworth Rd. in Queen Creek.

Lottery officials say as of Wednesday afternoon, the ticket has not been claimed.

There were also four $10,000 Mega Millions winners sold at:



Circle K 9192, 4135 W Anthem Way, Phoenix, AZ

Circle K 2741615, 2754 N Power Rd, Mesa, AZ

Frys Food Store 101, 3232 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ

Frys Fuel Center 607, 1831 E Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ