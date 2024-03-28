$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Sun City

PHOENIX — Check your tickets! Someone in Sun City won $1 million in Wednesday night's Powerball lottery drawing.
Lottery officials say the ticket was purchased at a Safeway, located at 10926 W Bell Road.
The numbers drawn were: 37, 46, 57, 60, 66, Powerball: 8 - Power Play 2x.
Nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday, so the total, $935 million, will roll over to Saturday's drawing.
There were three $50,000 Powerball winners on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, sold at:
- Frys Food Store, 2858 N Pinal Ave, Casa Grande, AZ
- Lake Powell Convenience Store, 901 N Hwy 89, Page, AZ
- Fastrip Food Store, 1891 Grande Ave, Nogales, AZ