$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Sun City

Lottery officials say the ticket was purchased at a Safeway
Posted at 10:49 AM, Mar 28, 2024
PHOENIX — Check your tickets! Someone in Sun City won $1 million in Wednesday night's Powerball lottery drawing.

Lottery officials say the ticket was purchased at a Safeway, located at 10926 W Bell Road.

The numbers drawn were: 37, 46, 57, 60, 66, Powerball: 8 - Power Play 2x.

Nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday, so the total, $935 million, will roll over to Saturday's drawing.

There were three $50,000 Powerball winners on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, sold at:

  • Frys Food Store, 2858 N Pinal Ave, Casa Grande, AZ
  • Lake Powell Convenience Store, 901 N Hwy 89, Page, AZ
  • Fastrip Food Store, 1891 Grande Ave, Nogales, AZ
