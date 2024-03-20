Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lucky Fantasy Five player hits nearly $300k jackpot Tuesday

It comes as both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have large and growing prizes
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Arizona Lottery.jpg
Posted at 12:26 PM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 15:26:55-04

PHOENIX — Someone who played Fantasy Five in Arizona Tuesday is $300,000 richer!

According to the Arizona Lottery, a winning ticket was sold at a Shell station near Central Avenue and Bell Road in north Phoenix.

Lottery officials say that ticket has not yet been claimed.

The big win comes as both the Mega Millions and the Powerball jackpots are large and still growing.

Wednesday's Powerball jackpot is an estimated $687 million.

If you don't win the Powerball tonight, Friday's Mega Millions prize is an estimated $977 million.

For all unclaimed Arizona Lottery prizes, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo