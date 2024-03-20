Lucky Fantasy Five player hits nearly $300k jackpot Tuesday

PHOENIX — Someone who played Fantasy Five in Arizona Tuesday is $300,000 richer!

According to the Arizona Lottery, a winning ticket was sold at a Shell station near Central Avenue and Bell Road in north Phoenix.

Lottery officials say that ticket has not yet been claimed.

The big win comes as both the Mega Millions and the Powerball jackpots are large and still growing.

Wednesday's Powerball jackpot is an estimated $687 million.

If you don't win the Powerball tonight, Friday's Mega Millions prize is an estimated $977 million.

For all unclaimed Arizona Lottery prizes, click here.