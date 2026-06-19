Air Force veteran says AI helped detect cancer before it was too late

PHOENIX — What if artificial intelligence could help save your life?

A retired Air Force pilot says that's exactly what happened to him.

After seeing fellow service members develop cancer and other serious illnesses, Ernie Meeks decided to get checked out. What doctors found next may have come just in time.

Now, an Arizona company is using AI to analyze health data in ways traditional screenings may miss. The technology flagged a potential problem that led to Ernie's diagnosis of a blood cancer.

In the video player above, hear his warning to fellow veterans about waiting for symptoms and why he believes early detection could make all the difference.