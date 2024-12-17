ACC rules to keep controversial charge for APS solar customers

PHOENIX — The Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) has struck down a legal challenge to an extra fee exclusively for Arizona Public Service (APS) customers, leaving the fee in place.

The ACC listened to issues related to the solar fee, including whether the fee should be higher or lower and whether the fee is discriminatory to solar customers.

Watch previous reporting on this controversial fee in the player above.

ABC15 Investigator Anne Ryman looked into the fee after receiving emails from people on it earlier this year.

The fee, officially known as a “Grid Access Charge,” was approved by the ACC in February and applies to the estimated 165,000 residences with solar panels. It was part of a package of increases approved for APS customers.

The fee is about $2-3 a month, on average.