ABC15 LISTENS: How do you feel about the Valley's explosive growth?

PHOENIX — It's no secret: Arizona continues to experience a surge in population growth.

In 2010, State 48 had about 6.4 million residents, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. This year's estimates now put the state population at around 7.6 million, and no matter where you go, especially across the Valley, it's easy to spot the signs - and sometimes the growing pains.

As part of our ABC15 Listens series at Joe's Diner off 7th Avenue near Camelback Road, we wanted to see how people felt when it comes to how quickly our communities are growing.

For North Phoenix mom and physical therapist Jessica Hayes, she really experiences the growth when it comes to our traffic.

"I came from a small community," she explains. "So I appreciate a small community, but it's added different life experiences with people, so I think it's super positive."

One concern Jessica had was how much more the cost of living is across the Valley, and in many other communities nationwide, worrying that could deter some people from moving to Arizona.

"I remember when it was a lot less packed," explained Bryan Curry from North Phoenix. "When I was a kid, you had to drive quite a way in the desert to get from Phoenix to Tempe, and I kind of miss that. I'm not a big fan of the 'megalopolis.'"

Stay tuned for more of these candid conversations as we listen to people discuss important topics.