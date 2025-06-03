ABC15 follows up on migrants detained outside immigration court in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A group of migrants was recently detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after their Phoenix immigration court hearings were cancelled.

The partner of one of those detained reached out to ABC15 with concerns about the process.

Drew Partyka of North Phoenix says his partner, Geovanni, was one of the people detained.

He says Geovanni came to the U.S. early last year from Mexico.

Partyka says his partner had an appointment on what was once called the CBP One App and thought that meant he was clear to enter the U.S.

Partyka says Geovanni did as he was told and showed up for his immigration court hearing on May 21, but instead of the hearing, Partyka says it was cancelled - and says that's when the removal process and confusion began.

Partyka describes it as an emotional process while trying to get answers and waiting to see what will ultimately happen to his partner.

Partyka says it has been taxing and an entire spectrum of emotions.

When asked what he would say to critics who say he was in the country illegally, Partyka responded, "Our government has forgotten the promise we made to the world. We promised the world they could come to the U.S. for a chance of a better life. I am the grandson of refugees. I would not be here if not for that promise...And I'm not saying we should just open the door and not make any kind of vetting process to let everybody in. But this approach of immediately dismissing anybody who comes in versus vetting, here's your opportunity as to why you should stay... it doesn't feel American to me."

ABC15 reached out to ICE officials, and in a recent statement, here's what they said regarding the process:

"Secretary Noem is reversing Biden’s catch and release policy that allowed millions of unvetted illegal aliens to be let loose on American streets. This Administration is once again implementing the rule of law.

Most aliens who illegally entered the United States within the past two years are subject to expedited removals. Biden ignored this legal fact and chose to release millions of illegal aliens, including violent criminals, into the country with a notice to appear before an immigration judge. ICE is now following the law and placing these illegal aliens in expedited removal, as they always should have been.

If they have a valid, credible fear claim, they will continue in immigration proceedings, but if no valid claim is found, aliens will be subject to a swift deportation."

Partyka also raised concerns about not knowing initially where Geovanni was being detained. He tells ABC15 he has used the Locator page on the ICE website, which can be found here.