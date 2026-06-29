$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ — An Arizona Lottery player became a millionaire over the weekend!

A winning ticket for Saturday’s Powerball drawing was sold at a convenience store in Tucson, bringing the buyer a $2,000,000 prize.

The ticket was sold at a QuikTrip location near Craycroft and East River roads.

The June 27 winning Powerball numbers were 3, 16, 28, 30, 59, and Powerball number 11, with Power Play number 2.

The drawing also resulted in a $50,000 win for a player who bought a ticket at a Circle K near 83rd Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday, June 29, with an estimated jackpot of $360 million, Arizona Lottery officials say.