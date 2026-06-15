10 tips from Arizona Humane Society to keep pets safe, comfortable during monsoon season

With monsoon season comes chances for big storms, which can be scary for our furry friends and other animals.
The Arizona Humane Society offers a variety of tips and ideas to stay prepared before the heavy rain falls, the wind howls and the thunder rumbles.
AHS's Behavior and Training Team recommends the following tips to help keep your animals safe and comfortable:
- Never punish pets for showing fearful or anxious behavior. Act calm and interact with them like you usually would to show them a storm is “no big deal.”
- Create positive associations with storms by giving their favorite treats, toys and verbal praise for calm behavior during a storm. Start as early as possible during puppy and kittenhood and continue reinforcing this throughout their lives. Some pets may be unaffected for years and then develop storm anxiety symptoms.
- Help desensitize pets to storms by playing a thunderstorm CD or music tracks found online at low volume during happy times, like eating and playing. Gradually increase the volume over time.
- Create a safe space. It could be a crate or a closet. Ensure proper ventilation and access to their space when you’re not home.
- Tire them out. Use obedience classes and daily exercise to help reduce anxiety.
- Drown out the noise by turning on the TV or radio and bathroom fans. Some pets will take comfort in repetitive, familiar sounds like dishwashers or washing machines.
- Reduce the impact of lightning flashes by closing blinds and turning on both inside and outside lights.
- Use calming tools like a Thundershirt or pheromones (available for dogs and cats).
- Always consult with your veterinarian or behaviorist. Some pets have such severe anxiety that medication is needed to keep them safe.
- Make sure your pet is microchipped, wearing a collar and is kept indoors. If they must go outside to potty, attach a harness and leash and go out with them.
Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below: