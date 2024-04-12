Your online privacy is not a luxury, it’s a commodity -- here’s how you protect it

Keyboard crooks are coming up with more sophisticated ways to steal your personal information, which is why it’s important for consumers to shield their online identity.

The Federal Trade Commission released a new report that details the specific areas in which they are working to protect consumer privacy, but the responsibility shouldn’t just rely on them, consumers can also be proactive.

With every click, swipe, and purchase online, scammers can get new access to your personal information.

Artificial Intelligence is helping scammers and companies gain access to you. Apps and companies are using AI to gather, store, and keep your personal information, and often use it to develop more AI algorithms.

Children’s privacy is another highly guarded area. Guardians can protect their kid’s personal information and privacy by taking a few extra simple steps. Be sure to check the privacy settings for video games, devices, and apps that children use.

Health privacy is important, just like your health. Highly sensitive health data will tend to be valuable to scammers and the FTC says companies will often take your health data to third-party companies for advertising.

It’s important to read and understand the company's or website’s privacy policies.

Do you know who’s tracking your location? You should because your location can reveal a lot about you without your knowledge. Mobile apps can track your movements and locations.

The Federal Trade Commission said it continues to go after companies that are not protecting consumer data.