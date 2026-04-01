What to do if you are missing your W-2 and need to file a tax extension before the April 15 deadline

Tax Day is right around the corner, and last-minute filers may have questions about missing documents or needing more time before the April 15 deadline. The Let ABC15 Know team is here to help!

Viewer Deborah from Chandler reached out to Let ABC15 Know after she said the business she used to work for closed, and she was unable to get a hold of anyone to get her W-2.

If you don’t have your W-2

If you do not get your W-2 in time to file your taxes, you can fill out Form 4852 on the IRS website and include it with your tax return. The IRS also has a phone number, 800-829-1040. You may call for assistance with missing documents, or you can make an appointment at an IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center.

If you receive your documents after you file

If you receive the missing documents after you file your return, you can file an amendment to your tax return using Form 1040-X.

If you need to file an extension

If you just need more time, you can file for an extension by mail or online using IRS Free File.

However, an extension only gives you more time to file. It does not extend the deadline to pay your taxes. You still have to pay the amount you owe by April 15.

Free options and resources for filing your taxes

If you need help filing your taxes, the IRS offers free in-person assistance for those who qualify. Taxpayers whose adjusted gross income is $89,000 or less can use the IRS-guided tax preparation software at no cost.

If you need in-person assistance, there are also options through the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance. IRS-certified volunteers will provide no-cost tax preparation for those who are eligible. To learn more, click here.

You can find a VITA site near you by calling 800-906-9887 or using the IRS VITA Locator tool.

Do you need help with a consumer problem? Let ABC15 Know! Email Consumer@abc15.com .

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.