What customers need to know about SunPower after company files for bankruptcy

PHOENIX — A once-mighty-recognized name in the solar business is going under. SunPower Corporation has filed for bankruptcy marking the end of the 39-year-old business.

SunPower reported it’s trying to find buyers for its assets, pay back creditors, and quiet customers’ uncertainties.

Nearly half a million customers have a lot of uncertainty about the future of their home solar systems.

SunPower Corporation, based in California, filed for bankruptcy in August 2024, in a Delaware court.

The court filing provided insight into the company’s situation. Documents revealed at the end of 2023, SunPower had almost as much in debts as it did in assets.

The Let ABC15 Know Team had received numerous concerns from viewers about the company’s customer service practices before the bankruptcy filing.

Barbara and Charles Murrell acquired a solar system 10 years ago. The company was first called Solar Tops, and was taken over by SunPower Corporation. The couple felt it was a good decision, as they are big believers in solar.

“When everything is working, it is a great benefit. It cut our electric bill and electric costs in the summertime way, way down,” said Charles Murrell.

Recently, the Murrells have been fighting for solar, and it has taken a lot of their energy. Barbara and Charles explained it’s been difficult to get repairs to their solar equipment.

They first started contacting SunPower about their equipment issues in the summer of 2023.

“We’re going to get Mike over here to take care of you, and they put you on hold for a while and they come back to you, and they say well, they’re not available. It’s just a runaround,” said Charles.

The Murrells say they have a broken panel, and they were told by SunPower that their inverter will need to be replaced, but it’s been months trying to get those issues fixed.

Barbara said, “We contacted SunPower to report that the meter was down, and they gave a case number.” They said their energy meter showed their solar system produced no solar energy at all in 2023.

The Murrells reached out to Let ABC15 Know for help, we reached out to the SunPower. The Murrells said soon after they received an email from a SunPower Executive Escalations Specialist.

Via emails, the specialist stated that she was looking into getting the inverter removed from their home to repair and/or replaced. The couple was also told a replacement panel was ordered but it wasn’t clear when the repairs for the equipment would take place.

The Murrells also inquired about production guarantee reimbursement, the specialist stated she was looking into it.

SunPower said there was a deal where a company will buy some of its assets but that doesn’t include its installation network.

For consumers, like the Murrells, it means SunPower can’t service their systems, they must wait until the company reaches a service agreement. The company said it's working on an agreement with a service provider.

But customers who own their solar panels can have their systems repaired by other service providers.

Adrian Keller, of the non-profit organization, Solar United Neighbors said they want to help customers. “We do everything in our power to help equip people with the education and resources they need,” said Keller.

The organization offers a help desk to assist customers with solar installation. Keller said customers who need repairs can check their warranty. In some cases, the parts still have warranties intact from the manufacturer.

Keller added, “Ideally, that information should be included, when you sign a contract to go solar, it’s really important that all of the warrant information for all of the pieces is included somewhere in that contract.”

It is possible customers may lose some of the initial warranty coverage promised, but the manufacturer warranty should give some coverage, and you may be responsible for labor costs.

Existing solar customers and potential customers should consider insurance, it’s a safety net if your solar company goes out of business.

Keller said, “So third-party insurance or warranty coverage kind of backup, if you will, can be very helpful for people who are going solar.”

SunPower customers should work to locate their installation paperwork and communications. Contract information should contain detains about your SunPower dealer and equipment manufacturer.

Solar lease and PPA agreements are typically considered assets and taken over by another company. Solaria did offer a bid to purchase a portion of SunPower’s assets but again, that does not include its installation network.

If a new company takes over your lease, they will then be responsible for maintaining your home solar system.

Things are changing with SunPower, so remember more changes will come.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office has filed a fraud lawsuit against SunPower Corporation. Customers can file a complaint with the attorney. To do so, click here.