Toll roads text scam is back; Let ABC15 Know shares how to avoid scam

PHOENIX — No toll roads in Arizona, but hey, scammers don’t care. You're still a target!

Drivers are reportedly receiving a text message saying they owe for unpaid tolls.

It’s the latest way scammers are targeting Arizonans.

While unpaid toll roads scam is nothing new, it’s reaching new levels as it’s hitting drivers in every state, not just Arizona.

The Federal Trade Commission issued a warning about this scam, saying be alert.

The fake text messages can be sent from local spoof numbers or an international number.

The message claims you have overdue or past due fees for an unpaid toll. It will include a link, urging you to pay immediately or risk fines increasing.

Some texts claim failure to pay will result in being reported to the Motor Vehicle Division.

Maybe you did do some traveling over the holiday season or maybe you traveled to another state, recently.

Either way, scammers hope for just a moment you wonder, ‘Did I drive through a toll and didn’t pay?’ They want you to click on the link in that text.

Don’t do it!

Clicking that link can lead to a fake website designed to steal your personal and financial information.

Here’s how you can avoid this potential scam:

Don’t click on any links, and don’t respond to the text.

Check if you have an unpaid toll fee, by reaching out to the toll roads agency of the state you visited.

Use a phone and/or website that is legit.

Do not use any information from the text.

Report it and delete it.

Use your phone’s ‘report junk or scam’ option or forward the message to 7726 (SPAM)

Share this information with loved ones

According to the Transportation Corridor Agencies, companies that manage toll roads do not send text messages to non-account holders.