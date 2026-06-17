Phoenix man seeks answers after company lists his home address for its business

PHOENIX — Glenn G. had been receiving stacks of mail addressed to a business LLC he had never heard of.

The mail, primarily from banks including Chase and American Express, started trickling into his mailbox about six months ago.

"You feel violated," Glenn said.

He grew increasingly concerned that someone was using his home address to start a business — and potentially committing fraud.

"Is it something fraudulent, or title theft? Identity theft, that sort of thing," Glenn said.

"I just kept thinking, you know, why my address, first, how did they get my address? That's still a mystery," Glenn said.

Glenn began looking for help but struggled to find it. The post office offered little reassurance.

"The post office says, well, you can fill out a report, and somebody will get to it at some point; well, that isn't very encouraging," Glenn said.

He also contacted state agencies, including the Arizona Corporation Commission, but remained stuck.

"I was frustrated. I said, 'Well, I'm going to contact Channel 15 and say, 'Have you seen this before? Had this happened before?'" Glenn said.

A Let ABC15 Know BBB volunteer named Joe stepped up to help. "Joe was great!" Glenn said.

Joe reached out to the ACC and offered Glenn two suggestions. First, after an online search, Joe found the business had a California address listed and told Glenn to send a letter to that address.

Glenn said he wrote a letter to the company stating his address should not be used anymore. "But I haven't heard anything back," Glenn said.

Joe's second recommendation involved the Maricopa County Recorder's Office.

"The other thing he recommended was with the county because the Maricopa County recorder's office has a website where you can register your address, to get alerts on title loans," Glenn said.

Maricopa and Pinal counties offer free services to protect homeowners against home title fraud.

If someone files a document on a property, the recorder will send an alert. Residents can sign up to receive free email alerts.

Joe also reached out directly to the ACC but didn't receive a response.

However, while I was at Glenn's home, I checked the ACC's website and found the business that had listed his address had been dissolved.

Problem solved!

Do you want to sign up for alerts for Maricopa County? Click here. Live in Pinal County and want alerts? Click here.

The Let ABC15 Know team discovered this is a common problem.

Investigator Christel Bell reached out to the Arizona Corporation Commission for guidance on how to combat that problem.

Be sure to stay connected for updates to this story.