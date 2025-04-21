People are losing money replying to phony job offer text scams

You need a job, and that unexpected text from a so-called recruiter may feel like perfect timing. But be on alert!

Americans have lost over $400 million to text scams. According to the Federal Trade Commission there’s been a surge in the number of fraud losses involving fake job text scams.

With the U.S. workforce and economic climate evolving, consumers need to know the signs of a job scam. The Let ABC15 Know Team is protecting you by informing you.

It often sounds like a great job offer: Remote work. Flexible schedule. Paid time off.

Let’s stop for a second. Did you apply for this job? How did they get your information?

These are just a few questions you can ask yourself before you click or respond to the text.

These scam job offer messages usually come via text, WhatsApp, or social media messages.

Scammers are really trying to steal your personal information, get you to send them money or gift cards, or get you to download malicious links.

Red flags to watch for:



It’s an unexpected text : If you get a job offer from a number or person you don’t know – and you didn’t apply for anything.

: If you get a job offer from a number or person you don’t know – and you didn’t apply for anything. Too-good-to-be-true pay: Offers like ‘$200 to $800 a day’ or ‘only work 30 to 60 minutes and earn!' Or ‘earn no less than $9,000 per month.’

Offers like ‘$200 to $800 a day’ or ‘only work 30 to 60 minutes and earn!' Or ‘earn no less than $9,000 per month.’ Unprofessional communication : Check the email address, and the names in the message. Do they match or is different names listed? Look for poor grammar and punctuation, very vague and unclear greetings, and job titles.

: Check the email address, and the names in the message. Do they match or is different names listed? Look for poor grammar and punctuation, very vague and unclear greetings, and job titles. Asking for money : Any text that request your personal information or money and/or gift cards is a scam. Never send money or gift cards for a job.

: Any text that request your personal information or money and/or gift cards is a scam. Never send money or gift cards for a job. They push you to another platform: If the text tries to push you off the platform you’re currently on. They want to take the conversation to WhatsApp, Telegram, or email quickly.

Protect yourself:

