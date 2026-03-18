Let ABC15 Know tackles auto issues: Free legal help for Arizona drivers

Arizona drivers dealing with car dealership disputes, repair shop problems, or other auto issues can get free legal help later this month.

The Let ABC15 Know team is hosting its monthly phone bank with the State Bar of Arizona on Wednesday, March 25. This month's event will focus on all types of auto issues.

Legal professionals will be in the ABC15 studios from 5 to 7 p.m. Viewers can call in to ask questions and get guidance on their specific auto situation. The phone number to call will be provided during the broadcast.

The legal help offered through the phone bank is completely free. Viewers are encouraged to have their questions and relevant documents ready before calling in.

We want to help you with your consumer issue. Let ABC15 Know! Email Consumer@abc15.com